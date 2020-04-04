Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Chaparral Energy’s rating score has declined by 67% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $1.95 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chaparral Energy an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital downgraded Chaparral Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Chaparral Energy by 545.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Chaparral Energy by 52.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chaparral Energy by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Chaparral Energy by 64,973.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

CHAP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 837,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,261. Chaparral Energy has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.38.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $65.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.69 million. Chaparral Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 198.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chaparral Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

