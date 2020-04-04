Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) & Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Critical Analysis

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Chaparral Energy and Whiting Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy -198.42% 1.89% 1.02% Whiting Petroleum -15.34% -2.30% -1.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chaparral Energy and Whiting Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy $236.35 million 0.07 -$468.95 million $0.45 0.81 Whiting Petroleum $1.57 billion 0.02 -$241.17 million ($0.86) -0.34

Whiting Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Chaparral Energy. Whiting Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chaparral Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Chaparral Energy has a beta of 3.38, suggesting that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 3.87, suggesting that its share price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chaparral Energy and Whiting Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chaparral Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 Whiting Petroleum 12 13 2 0 1.63

Chaparral Energy presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,539.34%. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus price target of $10.19, suggesting a potential upside of 3,411.92%. Given Whiting Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Whiting Petroleum is more favorable than Chaparral Energy.

Summary

Whiting Petroleum beats Chaparral Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in 2,097 net productive wells on approximately 539,300 net developed acres, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 520.1 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

