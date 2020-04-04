Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $695.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) to announce sales of $695.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $706.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $678.49 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. reported sales of $604.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.39.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $1,187,731.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,214.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 7,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $1,221,839.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,931.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,648,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,896,000 after buying an additional 353,231 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,215,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 396,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,599,000 after buying an additional 157,716 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1,215.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,964,000 after purchasing an additional 144,949 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $118.84 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $179.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Earnings History and Estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL)

