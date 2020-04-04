ChatCoin Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $825,104.21 and approximately $266,047.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, BigONE, Binance and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029660 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000499 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,870.78 or 1.01050076 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000983 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00069951 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001604 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx, ZB.COM, Coinnest, Binance, Huobi, BigONE, HitBTC and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

