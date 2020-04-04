Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stake Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Chemed worth $90,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 876.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

In related news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total value of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,612.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $416.31 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $313.49 and a 1 year high of $513.75. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $429.14 and a 200-day moving average of $433.25.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.18%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

