ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCXI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut ChemoCentryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 2.09.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 122,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $4,249,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,146,897.16. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 118,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,696.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 803,347 shares of company stock valued at $33,866,288. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 70.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

