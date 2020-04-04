Chewy’s (CHWY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chewy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chewy from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.85.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Chewy’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $770,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $538,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $110,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,925,000 shares of company stock worth $112,908,250 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 29,110 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $907,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $8,747,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $12,869,000.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.