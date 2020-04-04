Chiliz (CHZ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.73 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Chiliz has a market cap of $31.33 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.32 or 0.02616796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00203501 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,567,138,626 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

