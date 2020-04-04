Chiliz (CHZ) Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $32.53 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,567,138,626 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz's official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance DEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

