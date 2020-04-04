China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $17.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given China Yuchai International an industry rank of 204 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE CYD opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $398.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $18.51.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $814.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.08 million. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 22.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that China Yuchai International will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,930,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 400,161 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,601,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,006,000 after acquiring an additional 116,320 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth $1,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 567,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

