Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 264.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,607 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.41% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $95,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $16,965,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,798,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,560,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,960,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 160,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,122,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $868.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $836.76.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $611.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $940.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $731.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

