Chromia Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $858,033.00 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Chromia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $2.47 million and $858,033.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.02608635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00202054 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 277,376,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,054,808 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

