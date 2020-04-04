Chrono.tech (TIME) Market Cap Hits $563,416.19

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Chrono.tech token can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00011570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $563,416.19 and $20,785.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00054361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.71 or 0.04574707 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00068934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037109 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009677 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech.

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

