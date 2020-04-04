Chronologic 1-Day Volume Tops $185.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Chronologic has a market cap of $106,599.10 and $185.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chronologic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.32 or 0.02616796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00203501 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,231,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,565 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.