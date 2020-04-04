Chronologic (DAY) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Chronologic token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $105,041.30 and $192.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chronologic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.02619844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00202532 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047581 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033965 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,231,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,566 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.