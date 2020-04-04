Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $608.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) to post $608.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $672.80 million and the lowest is $544.96 million. Cimpress posted sales of $661.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. Cimpress had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12,360.67%. The company had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Cimpress from to in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.89. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at $3,773,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

