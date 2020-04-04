Cindicator (CND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $36,499.00

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Cindicator has a market cap of $6.67 million and $36,499.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cindicator has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, ABCC and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cindicator

Cindicator was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,945,757,297 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, ABCC, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Mercatox and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

