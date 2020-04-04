CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to announce $202.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.20 million and the highest is $204.00 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $270.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $872.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $867.40 million to $878.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $887.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $242.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIR. Sidoti decreased their target price on CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $9.27 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CIRCOR International during the third quarter worth about $98,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 441.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.