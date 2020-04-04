Civic 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.51 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. Civic has a total market capitalization of $13.10 million and $4.51 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Civic has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Civic token can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Mercatox and GOPAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Civic Profile

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, OKEx, IDEX, Poloniex, GOPAX, Upbit, Huobi, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC, ABCC, Radar Relay, Mercatox, COSS, Binance, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

