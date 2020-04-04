Civitas Trading Up 8.9% This Week (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $99,674.47 and approximately $5.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. During the last week, Civitas has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00340331 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00415406 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00017953 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006923 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 57.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,498,418 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

