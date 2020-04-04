Clams (CLAM) Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded up 26.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Clams coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00003112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bitsane and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Clams has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Clams has a total market cap of $867,001.83 and approximately $7.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00018851 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014274 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016544 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005844 BTC.

About Clams

Clams is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,688,713 coins and its circulating supply is 4,062,733 coins. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bitsane, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

