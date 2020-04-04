Clams (CLAM) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Clams coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003361 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. Clams has a total market capitalization of $935,524.72 and approximately $1.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Clams has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018596 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014321 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018471 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000121 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

Clams (CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,687,833 coins and its circulating supply is 4,061,848 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient.

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

