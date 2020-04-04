Claymore (CLM) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Claymore token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinExchange and VinDAX. Claymore has a market cap of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.88 or 0.02620006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00201188 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047600 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 68.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Claymore

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken.

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, CoinExchange and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

