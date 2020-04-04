CloakCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $17,267.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002132 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Binance and Bitbns. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $794,273.31 and approximately $17,267.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004050 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001155 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046423 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,422,797 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin, Binance and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

