CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 300,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,188,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,734,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,272,000 after buying an additional 164,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.14.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

