CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725,730 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of CNO Financial Group worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2,260.7% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Bruce K. Baude acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $56,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,780.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellyn L. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,709.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,758 shares of company stock valued at $575,758 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 6.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNO shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.