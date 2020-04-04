Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,078 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cohen & Steers worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $38.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $109.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cohen & Steers from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.