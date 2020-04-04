Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will post sales of $312.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $316.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $310.00 million. Coherent posted sales of $372.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COHR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Coherent in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coherent from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

In other news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $582,047.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,492.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,925 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth about $40,449,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth about $27,046,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Coherent by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,132,000 after acquiring an additional 90,072 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Coherent by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after acquiring an additional 85,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,755,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $93.20 on Friday. Coherent has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $178.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.14 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.22 and a 200-day moving average of $148.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

