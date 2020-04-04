Coin Lion Price Up 1.5% This Week (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Coin Lion has a market capitalization of $97,854.52 and $152.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Lion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin Lion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.02594714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201599 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Coin Lion

Coin Lion’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official website is www.coinlion.com. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Lion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.