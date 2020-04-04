CoinEx Token Market Capitalization Tops $6.97 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $6.97 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.02625576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00204866 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047759 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,842,177,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,714,179 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.