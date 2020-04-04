Coinlancer (CL) Reaches Market Cap of $149,367.94

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. Coinlancer has a total market capitalization of $149,367.94 and $132.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.33 or 0.04414870 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00067379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037069 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014618 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010071 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003372 BTC.

About Coinlancer

CL is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer.

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

