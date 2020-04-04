CoinUs (CNUS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $884.00

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. One CoinUs token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. CoinUs has a total market cap of $251,551.38 and $884.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded up 51.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005345 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000142 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

