Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $441,793.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,483.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,357 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,105 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.