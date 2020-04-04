Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) versus Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (NASDAQ:VONOY) Head-To-Head Review

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Colliers International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Colliers International Group pays out 3.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Colliers International Group and Vonovia SE Depository Receipt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group 3.38% 22.77% 3.95% Vonovia SE Depository Receipt N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Colliers International Group and Vonovia SE Depository Receipt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vonovia SE Depository Receipt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colliers International Group presently has a consensus price target of $83.33, indicating a potential upside of 83.35%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Vonovia SE Depository Receipt.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Colliers International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Colliers International Group and Vonovia SE Depository Receipt’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group $3.05 billion 0.60 $102.90 million $2.57 17.68 Vonovia SE Depository Receipt $3.26 billion 6.87 $1.28 billion $1.20 19.24

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has higher revenue and earnings than Colliers International Group. Colliers International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vonovia SE Depository Receipt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Vonovia SE Depository Receipt on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services. It also provides outsourcing and advisory services that consist of property management and valuation services; and project management services, such as planning and advisory, development management, project and program management, and commissioning and energy services to academic, corporate, cultural and nonprofit, healthcare, hospitality, residential, and retail sectors, as well as federal, state, and municipal markets. In addition, the company offers capital market services comprising debt and equity finance, investment management, and valuation and appraisal services; property marketing services; and property research services. Further, it provides business and portfolio, supply chain and logistics, data center and digital, and workplace consulting services, as well as technology services. Additionally, the company offers services for various properties, including office, land, healthcare, industrial, retail, multi-family, hospitality, and special purpose properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Vonovia SE Depository Receipt

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

