Color Platform (CLR) Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $599,358.79 and $21,340.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,777.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.23 or 0.03514913 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00771809 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013131 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000600 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000313 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

