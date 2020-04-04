ColossusXT (COLX) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 49.8% higher against the dollar. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $809.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,957,077,807 coins and its circulating supply is 11,916,035,980 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

