Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Commerce Bancshares worth $89,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of CBSH opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.93. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average is $63.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 7,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $495,358.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $264,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,062. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

