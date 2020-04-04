Community Financial Corp(Maryland) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has a payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27. The firm has a market cap of $123.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.80. Community Financial Cor has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $36.23.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 19.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

About Community Financial Corp(Maryland)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

