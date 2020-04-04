Comparing EHang (EH) & The Competition

EHang (NASDAQ: EH) is one of 27 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare EHang to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EHang and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 EHang Competitors 652 1854 2367 181 2.41

EHang currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.86%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 158.33%. Given EHang’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EHang has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang N/A N/A N/A EHang Competitors 5.44% -51.10% 5.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EHang and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $17.50 million N/A -9.50 EHang Competitors $15.65 billion $841.28 million 4.40

EHang’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

EHang competitors beat EHang on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

