Comparing Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group pays out 109.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and Federated Hermes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group $507.22 million 1.06 -$24.28 million $1.17 9.19 Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 1.35 $272.34 million $2.69 6.58

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and Federated Hermes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Federated Hermes 0 2 1 0 2.33

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 225.58%. Federated Hermes has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.83%. Given Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Och-Ziff Capital Management Group is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

Profitability

This table compares Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and Federated Hermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group -6.34% 115.16% 4.86% Federated Hermes 20.52% 28.65% 15.66%

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Och-Ziff Capital Management Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Och-Ziff Capital Management Group

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

