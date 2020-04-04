Conceal Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $49,102.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Conceal has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $329,098.70 and approximately $49,102.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0476 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX, Graviex and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00999368 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029908 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00174301 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007234 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000476 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00069597 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,873,997 coins and its circulating supply is 6,910,660 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, TradeOgre, STEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

