Conceal Trading 9% Higher This Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and Graviex. Conceal has a market cap of $334,939.23 and approximately $54,121.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conceal has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.69 or 0.01006382 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00052291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029597 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00175219 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007149 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00071633 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,869,093 coins and its circulating supply is 6,900,909 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Graviex, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

