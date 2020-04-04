Connect Coin Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Connect Coin has traded 79.6% higher against the dollar. Connect Coin has a total market capitalization of $43,202.90 and $178.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connect Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.68 or 0.02608136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00202621 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Connect Coin

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. Connect Coin’s official website is connectingcoin.io. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin.

Buying and Selling Connect Coin

Connect Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connect Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connect Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

