Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,050 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,395,000 after buying an additional 2,034,774 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $53.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

