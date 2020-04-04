Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 5,525 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 110.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,063 shares of company stock valued at $40,796,369 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $181.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $266.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.64.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

