Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,064,000 after buying an additional 69,602 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,354,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after buying an additional 50,663 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 541,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,478,000 after buying an additional 38,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,376,000. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASR stock opened at $83.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.54 and a 200-day moving average of $168.27. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12-month low of $82.08 and a 12-month high of $210.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.72 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 14.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ASR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

