Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Element Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Element Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,008,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 233,603 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Element Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scot Benson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,197.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $159,700. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

ESI opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

