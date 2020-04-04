Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 244,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTM. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 635.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,063,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 918,735 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 874.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 373,765 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 312,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 34,107.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 204,642 shares during the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of LTM opened at $2.27 on Friday. LATAM Airlines Group SA has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LTM shares. Raymond James raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Itau Unibanco raised LATAM Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BBA Icatu Securities raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.