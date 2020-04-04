Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,500 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.00.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $288.73 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

