Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 475,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 62,856 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

WIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

